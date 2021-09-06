First virtual Community Chest Vertical Marathon aims to raise $2m

The Community Chest Vertical Marathon kicked off, for the first time virtually, yesterday.

It was previously a segment of the annual Community Chest Heartstrings Walk, organised by the Community Chest with Marina Bay Sands (MBS) since 2011.

But now, with Covid-19 restrictions in place, it is a standalone virtual event. It will go on till Oct 31 and aims to raise $2 million.

The marathon features an interactive digital platform that will take participants on a virtual expedition up five peaks in Asia, including Bukit Timah Hill and South Korea's Mount Yongmasan.

It hopes to rally the community to achieve a collective elevation of 38,000m.

Participants can track their progress by climbing stairs or hills and receive an e-badge on completing the elevation tied to each peak. The elevation can be tracked using the fitness app Strava or a preferred tracking app.

METAPHOR

At the launch, Ms Sun Xueling, Minister of State for Education and Social and Family Development, said: "As we physically scale these heights, they also become a metaphor for all the challenges that are thrown our way, especially in these trying times.

"When participants conquer the vertical marathon, I hope that this serves as a reminder and testament to the resilience and strength that we have."

More than $1.4 million has already been raised for the vertical marathon.

All proceeds and donations will go to more than 100 social service agencies supporting five causes - adults with disabilities, persons with mental health conditions, seniors and families in need of support, children with special needs, and youth at risk.

At the launch event, Mr Tan Chuan-Jin, Speaker of Parliament and adviser to the National Council of Social Service, climbed the stairs at MBS with two representatives from the Community Chest and one from MBS, going up 57 storeys to reach the SkyPark.