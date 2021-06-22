Fitness enthusiasts return to gyms amid easing of safety measures

Members exercising in TFX Millenia Walk yesterday. Some equipment was sealed off to ensure safe distancing.

Gyms and studios were again bustling with fitness enthusiasts yesterday as the businesses welcomed clients for the first time since stricter Covid-19 measures led to the suspension of indoor, mask-off activities on May 8.

At TFX Millenia Walk, almost 300 members had checked into its 41,700 sq ft branch by 1pm, with about 30 people working out there when The Straits Times visited.

Some equipment was sealed off to ensure safe distancing but that did not deter auditor Jonathan Ting, who visited the Millenia Walk branch four to five times weekly before gyms were closed.

He had tried jogging and bodyweight workouts to maintain his fitness, but found it hard to stay motivated.

Mr Ting, 26, said: "Of course you can work out at home, but the environment is different so it somehow affects your mood to work out."

True Group area business manager Andrew Lan, 44, said its personal trainers were fully booked.

To prepare for the reopening, True Group did several rounds of deep cleaning for its outlets and staff training to ensure everyone was familiar with the safe management measures.

They also used disinfecting coating agent SDST on the equipment and demarcated zones for classes.

There was also joy and relief - particularly for some parents - as indoor sports and physical activities for those aged 18 and below were allowed to resume, just six days before the end of the school holidays.

Housewife Nur Ashikeen had looked up different ways to keep her daughters, aged three and four, occupied after the gymnasium GymKraft at Kallang Wave Mall - which they frequented once a week - was closed from May 19.

The 35-year-old said: "It is really nice because I get to have a cup of coffee while I see my children exercise (at GymKraft) and get rid of their pent up energy."