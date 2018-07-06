Fitness instructor jailed for attack on cabby and beautician

A fitness instructor was sentenced to 26 weeks' jail yesterday for his alcohol-fuelled rampages.

Herman Mas'ood, 32, was sentenced on three charges: voluntarily causing grievous hurt and voluntarily causing hurt as well as theft.

The court heard that on Dec 17, 2015, cabby Riskandar Roslan, 35, was at the Orchard Towers taxi stand when Herman and two foreign women entered his cab.

Mr Riskandar noticed that Herman smelled strongly of alcohol.

He told the two women the taxi's Nets machine was not working and they acknowledged this.

When they reached their destination - Hotel 81 in Lavender Street - Herman wanted to make payment by card and became aggressive when told it was not possible.

He punched Mr Riskandar's headrest twice.

Later on, Herman and the two women got out of the cab, and he began hitting the vehicle.

He kicked the passenger door of the taxi twice, punched and kicked the driver's window numerous times and also kicked the driver's side mirror.

Mr Riskandar was punched twice when he wound down his window to confront Herman.

He suffered a brief blackout. When he regained consciousness, Herman continued his attacks, forcing Mr Riskandar to call the police.

Mr Riskandar was found to have suffered hearing loss in his right ear.

In another incident, Herman attacked a beautician and stole from her.

He had been drinking with friends at Orchard Towers on July 1, 2016, when he approached the beautician, Ms Zheng Xiao Yin, 38, who ran a shop there, for her massage and facial services.

They went to a private room but a dispute broke out, with Herman punching her twice in the face.

When Ms Zheng fell, he kicked her on the lip and stole her bag, which contained valuables with a total value of about $1,400.

Herman took the items and threw the bag away.

Ms Zheng suffered injuries on her face, including a fractured nose. - JAN LEE