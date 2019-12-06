Five arrested for affray in Geylang

A 51-second video of the incident showed several men (above) armed with yellow chairs fighting on the road.

(Above) A woman was seen falling in the midst of the fight. The video has been shared more than 3,000 times.

Five men have been arrested for their suspected involvement in a dramatic fight in Geylang on Wednesday night.

The men, aged between 21 and 47, were arrested for affray.

The police said in a release that they were alerted to the fight along Lorong 1 Geylang at about 11.40pm on Wednesday.

A 51-second video of the incident, which was purportedly taken in front of a restaurant there, showed several men armed with yellow chairs fighting on the road.

A woman in a pink dress was also seen falling on the road in the midst of the fight.

Towards the end of the video, the men appeared to have calmed down, but continued to hold on to the yellow chairs.

The viral video has been shared more than 3,000 times.

Officers from the Bedok Police Division were able to establish the identities of the men through ground inquiries and arrested them four hours later.

The police also said preliminary investigations revealed that the men had a dispute at a restaurant there earlier that night. Police investigations are ongoing.

Those convicted of affray can be jailed for up to a year, or fined up to $5,000, or both. - DAVID SUN