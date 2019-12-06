Singapore

Five arrested for affray in Geylang

Five arrested for affray in Geylang
(Above) A woman was seen falling in the midst of the fight. The video has been shared more than 3,000 times.
Five arrested for affray in Geylang
A 51-second video of the incident showed several men (above) armed with yellow chairs fighting on the road.
David Sun
Dec 06, 2019 06:00 am

Five men have been arrested for their suspected involvement in a dramatic fight in Geylang on Wednesday night.

The men, aged between 21 and 47, were arrested for affray.

The police said in a release that they were alerted to the fight along Lorong 1 Geylang at about 11.40pm on Wednesday.

A 51-second video of the incident, which was purportedly taken in front of a restaurant there, showed several men armed with yellow chairs fighting on the road.

A woman in a pink dress was also seen falling on the road in the midst of the fight.

Towards the end of the video, the men appeared to have calmed down, but continued to hold on to the yellow chairs.

Singapore

Teacher admits to molesting 7 boys

Related Stories

Man gets jail after trying to poison nephew with stolen insecticide

Aussie faces new charge of 'religiously aggravated' act

Former Trans-Cab driver in viral videos charged with assault

The viral video has been shared more than 3,000 times.

Officers from the Bedok Police Division were able to establish the identities of the men through ground inquiries and arrested them four hours later.

The police also said preliminary investigations revealed that the men had a dispute at a restaurant there earlier that night. Police investigations are ongoing.

Those convicted of affray can be jailed for up to a year, or fined up to $5,000, or both. - DAVID SUN

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

COURT & CRIME

David Sun

davidsun@sph.com.sg
Read articles by David Sun