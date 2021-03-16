Five charged over Covid-related offences: MOH

Man allegedly went to Textile Centre for a massage before he was diagnosed with the virus a day later.

After seeing a doctor because of a fever he had following a business trip, a permanent resident was sent to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases for a Covid-19 test.

But instead of returning home to self-isolate while waiting for the results, he allegedly went to Textile Centre for a massage.

He was diagnosed with the virus a day later, on March 25 last year.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health said that Namasivayam Sundar, 57, was charged in court on Jan 29 this year for one count under the Infectious Diseases Act. His case was scheduled for further mention last Friday.

MOH said four others allegedly went to public places despite being issued with medical certificates (MC) for acute respiratory symptoms.

Bawani Murugaiah allegedly left her home on six days while on MC to ferry passengers as a private-hire car driver.

The 37-year-old Singaporean had been issued with three five-day MCs - between July 22 and Aug 29 last year - that stated she was required to stay at home throughout the duration of her MCs.

Bawani was charged in court on Dec 28 last year for five counts under the Infectious Diseases Act and one count under the Infectious Diseases (Covid-19-Stay Orders) Regulations.

She appeared in court again on Feb 22 this year, and MOH said her case was scheduled for further mention in court next Monday.

Singaporean Foo Suan Rong Nick, 22, was diagnosed with acute respiratory infection and was given a three-day MC that required him to stay at home after he visited a polyclinic on Sept 16 last year.

Instead of going home after his visit, he allegedly went to places such as Ion Orchard and Orchard Central. The next day, he allegedly went to the Woodlands and Somerset areas.

Permanent resident Ang Siu Yen, 22, allegedly left home on Oct 24 and 25 last year while on MC to go to Junction Nine Shopping Mall, Bugis Junction and the Yew Tee area.

She had been diagnosed with upper respiratory tract infection and was given a four-day MC that required her to stay at home.

Both Foo and Ang were charged in court yesterday with breaching Covid-19 laws.

The remaining individual, Abdul Rashid Sugianto, 30, allegedly left his home three times on June 3, 4 and 5 while on MC to visit Tampines West Community Centre and Geylang.

The Singaporean was on two five-day MCs for acute upper respiratory tract infection.

He was charged in court on Jan 6 this year for three counts under the Infectious Diseases Act. He appeared in court again on Feb 17 and his case was scheduled for a pre-trial conference in court on March 11.

If the five individuals are found guilty, they can receive a fine of up to $10,000 or be jailed for up to six months, or both, for each offence.

MOH said: "We urge individuals to adhere to the prevailing measures, and to stay at home for the duration of MC issued for the episode of illness, to prevent putting our loved ones and others in the community at risk of infection."