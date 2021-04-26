Five children aged nine and below among 40 imported infections

There were 40 coronavirus cases - all imported - confirmed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

The cases included five children aged between four and nine - three dependant's pass holders who travelled from India and Nepal, and two permanent residents who returned from India.

This takes Singapore's total tally to 61,006.

All cases were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

Of the 40 cases, three were symptomatic.

There were two Singaporeans and 10 permanent residents who arrived from India, Indonesia, the Philippines and United Arab Emirates.

Another four were dependant's pass holders who arrived from India and Nepal.

There were also five work pass holders who travelled from India, the Maldives and Nepal.

WORK PERMIT HOLDERS

Twelve of the cases were work permit holders, of whom six were foreign domestic workers who arrived from India, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines.

The remaining cases comprised four student's pass holders who arrived from Bangladesh and India, and two short-term visit pass holders who were here to visit their family members.

The last case was a 29-year-old short-term visit pass holder who travelled from Indonesia for a work project.

There were no new cases in the community or in migrant workers' dormitories, said MOH.

There were 94 patients in hospital, including one in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 220 were recuperating in community facilities. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

40 New cases

30 Death

0 New cases in community

33 Discharged yesterday

40 Imported cases

94 In hospital

61006 Total cases

60647 Total recovered