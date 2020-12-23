Five F&B outlets ordered to close after Covid-19 breaches: Ministry

Five food and beverage (F&B) outlets have been ordered to close after breaching safe management measures, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) yesterday.

MSE also said 16 other F&B outlets and 36 people will be fined for breaching safe management measures.

The breaches were found during the stepped-up enforcement checks conducted over the weekend.

Cheers Up had been ordered by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) to close from Dec 19 to Dec 28 after they allowed patrons to consume alcohol after 10.30pm on Dec 11.

But follow-up checks by the authorities on Dec 18 found that patrons were still consuming alcohol at 11.15pm, and URA issued another closure order from Dec 29 to Jan 17 next year.

One Min Club at Concorde Hotel was found to have committed multiple breaches.

They allowed a group of seven and a group of 11 to be seated, and had also provided drinking games to patrons.

The Singapore Tourism Board has issued an order requiring the operator to close the premises from Dec 20 to Dec 29.

Chinese restaurant Tangmen was also ordered to shut from Dec 19 to Dec 28 after customers were found consuming alcohol concealed in green tea bottles at 3.40am.

A group of eight was found intermingling at 10pm at Chong Qing Steamboat at Beach Road, and the restaurant has been ordered to close from today to Jan 1.

QQ was also ordered to close for the same period after officers observed patrons consuming alcohol at 10.40pm on Dec 19.

MSE said the other 16 outlets were found to have committed breaches such as admitting and seating groups of more than five together, allowing groups to intermingle and seating groups less than a metre apart.

The 36 people were also found to have breached safe management measures by gathering in groups of more than five and intermingling between groups.

Other breaches, such as serving and consuming alcohol after 10.30pm and not keeping a safe distance, were also observed.

A spokesman for MSE said: "Covid-19 remains a grave threat and we must remain vigilant particularly during the festive period.

"The Government will not hesitate to take strong enforcement action against operators and individuals who treat safe management measures with flagrant disregard."