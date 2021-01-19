Five-hour jam after trailer hits Clementi Flyover, driver arrested

Ferrying goods that appeared to be stacked too high, the trailer was seen to have crashed into the underside of the flyover.

A traffic jam lasting about five hours with cars lined up for at least 5km was the result of a trailer accident at Clementi Flyover yesterday morning.

Videos on Singapore Road Accident and SG Road Vigilante's Facebook page posted yesterday described the cargo as hitting the underside of the flyer, which has a height limit of 4.5m.

SG Road Vigilante's video also mentioned that the trailer belonged to Kim Soon Lee One-Stop Transportation & Moving Specialist.

Mr Keok Ngee Sim commented on SG Road Vigilante's Facebook page that there was "very heavy traffic (that) morning" and Mr Ma Cai Yi said he was "jammed for one hour starting from Jurong Town Hall towards (the) city".

Police confirmed that it was alerted to an accident involving a trailer on Ayer Rajah Expressway towards Marina Coastal Expressway yesterday at 7.07am.

A 45-year-old male driver was subsequently arrested for collision of a heavy motor vehicle and public buildings or structures and driving a heavy motor vehicle with a height exceeding 4.5m without an escort. No injuries were reported.

When contacted by The New Paper, Kim Soon Lee said the company has no comments regarding the situation. Police investigations are ongoing.