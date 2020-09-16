Singapore

Five hurt in bus-truck collision in Ang Mo Kio

PHOTO: TNP READER
Sep 16, 2020 06:00 am

An SMRT bus collided with a garbage truck at around 8.30am yesterday.

The accident happened in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 towards Boundary Road.

The front door of the bus was badly damaged and its windscreen shattered.

An SMRT spokesman told The New Paper that the bus driver, 39, and four passengers, aged between 25 and 64, were conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. Police investigations are ongoing. - CLARISS CHIA

