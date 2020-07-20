Five imported cases, including one-year-old back from Azerbaijan

Kampung Admiralty Hawker Centre was among the locations visited by infectious Covid-19 patients.

There were 257 new coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 47,912.

They included eight community cases, comprising two Singaporeans, one work pass holder and five work permit holders, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Three of the community cases are linked to previous cases or clusters, while five are unlinked.

There were also five imported cases who were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Among them was a one-year-old Singaporean baby who had returned from Azerbaijan on July 4. He tested positive on Saturday.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the 244 remaining cases.

NEW LOCATIONS

Meanwhile, FilmGarde cinema in Bugis+, an ActiveSG Gym at Fernvale Square, The Metropolis and VivoCity were among the new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 patients.

Chong Pang City Wet Market and Food Centre and Kampung Admiralty Hawker Centre were also added to the list.

MOH said the clusters at 3 Loyang Way 6 and 216 Tagore Lane were closed as they have not had new cases linked to them for 28 days, or two incubation periods.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has decreased to 10 in the past week from 16 the week before.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has also decreased from a daily average of eight cases to six over the same period.

A total of 253 cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 44,071 have recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

A total of 181 patients remain in hospital, while 3,618 are recuperating in community facilities as of yesterday.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

