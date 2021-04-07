Five long weekends next year across 11 public holidays

Take Monday, Jan 21, off to enjoy a long weekend for Chinese New Year in 2022.

Those working in Singapore who hope travel will resume next year as nations come to grips with the pandemic can plan trips around five long weekends if all goes well.

There will be five long weekends during the 11 public holidays next year, one more than this year, according to the Ministry of Manpower's (MOM) release on gazetted public holidays yesterday.

As Labour Day and Hari Raya Aidilfitri fall on consecutive days on Sunday, May 1, and Monday, May 2, they will be part of a single long weekend of four days. May 3, a Tuesday, will be a public holiday.

With Vesak Day and Christmas Day (May 15 and Dec 25, respectively) both falling on a Sunday, the following Mondays will be public holidays.

With travel bubbles already being planned between countries and vaccination numbers both here and abroad rising, the announcement could be a boon for travel-deprived locals.

Speaking to The New Paper yesterday, a 23-year-old accountant who wanted to be known only as Ms Koh said: "I would definitely consider travelling over the long weekends next year, even if it is to Johor Baru. "

Travel agencies are anticipating a higher demand for travel during the long weekends.

Ms Alicia Seah, director of public relations and communications at Dynasty Travel, said: "With possibilities of travel bubbles established in the third quarter of 2021, and no mandatory quarantine (upon) departure from and arrival at holiday destinations, we foresee a high surge in demand from travellers planning to spend on quality holidays... in 2022."

TripAdvisor said the long weekends may serve as boosters for those already looking to travel as vaccinations roll out.

"The public holiday announcement for 2022 comes at a great time, giving everyone something to look forward to," said a spokesman.

But some are more cautious.

Ms Milly Tng , 23, a tutor, said: "I am looking forward to the long weekends to chill, but in terms of travelling, I am keeping my expectation low.

"Covid has taught us that things can change drastically and quickly."