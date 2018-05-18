Five Malaysians jailed for credit card fraud

Five Malaysian men have been jailed for making fraudulent online purchases with stolen credit card details.

The transnational credit card fraud syndicate members were arrested last November, the police said yesterday.

On Nov 18, police reports were made about redemption letters for tickets for tourist attraction in Sentosa.

The tickets had been bought online with stolen credit card details.

Mohamad Shafiq Arzemi, 21, and Muhammad Ariff Mustaffa, 20, were arrested in Sentosa that day. Two counterfeit cards were seized.

Sia Chung Boon, 38, Rafiuddin Suddin, 22, and Muhammad Amirulzaman Kamaruzaman, 20, were arrested later that day at Tuas Checkpoint while trying to leave Singapore.

All five were convicted of abetment by conspiracy to cheat.

Sia and Rafiuddin were also convicted of abetment by intentionally obstructing the course of justice.

The five received jail terms ranging from 10 to 19 months.

The police advised merchants to request copies of the credit or debit card, and identification documents to ensure that purchases are made by the actual cardholders. - AQIL HAMZAH