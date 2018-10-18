Five motorcycles, 1 car damaged by early morning fire in Boon Lay

Five motorcycles and a car parked outside Boon Lay Shopping Centre caught fire early yesterday morning, and firefighters had to use a water jet, two compressed air-foam backpacks and a fire extinguisher to put out the blaze.

The police said they were alerted to a case of mischief by fire at 221 Boon Lay Place at about 1am yesterday.

There were no reported injuries, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

A witness posted a video on Facebook showing several firefighters battling the blaze with a water jet.

Photographs showed the charred remains of the motorcycles. The right side of the car, which was parked next the motorcycles, was also badly damaged.

A cleaner at a nearby coffee shop told Chinese daily Lianhe Wanbao that she heard explosions coming from the carpark.

She said about 50 bystanders rushed over to take a look before the SCDF arrived shortly after.

The owner of the damaged black BMW told Wanbao that he lives nearby and would park his car at the outdoor carpark every day, often in the same lot.

Mr Wang, 63, who owns a second-hand furniture shop, said he had parked his car there at 11pm, went home and fell asleep at 1am.

He realised his vehicle was caught in the fire only when his daughter knocked on his door at 2am, saying that the police were looking for him.

Mr Wang said: "I cannot believe that my car is gone just like that. When I saw the extent of the damage, I felt sad."

On Tuesday, a fire broke out at a second-storey flat at Block 704 Hougang Avenue 2.

The SCDF, which responded to the fire at 12.05pm, said there were no reported injuries.

The flat owner, 58, told Shin Min Daily News that her 69-year-old mother, who was alone in the flat, was cooking when a gas canistercaught fire.

The fire spread quickly but fortunately, her mother was able to escape.

An unnamed resident told Shin Min that she got her husband to call emergency services when she saw thick smoke rising about five to six storeys high. She also heard explosions.

Mr Lee Hong Chuang, adviser to the Hougang Grassroots Organisations, who visited the flat on Tuesday, told Shin Min that the flat's kitchen had been burnt beyond recognition.