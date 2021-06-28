Five new cases linked to CGH, cluster size grows to 10

There were five new cases linked to the Changi General Hospital (CGH) cluster yesterday who were household and workplace contacts of earlier confirmed cases, bringing the size of the Covid-19 cluster to 10.

They include a 24-year-old woman who works as a porter at the National University Hospital, a 16-year-old Republic Polytechnic student and a 69-year-old woman who is a healthcare assistant at CGH, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a statement yesterday.

The first patient reported in the cluster was a 35-year-old male porter who tested positive last Wednesday.

Also among the dozen confirmed cases in the community yesterday was a 12-year-old pupil from Zhangde Primary School, who was last in school on May 18. She received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on June 10.

The pupil, who is linked to the 115 Bukit Merah View Market and Food Centre cluster, which has now grown to 91 cases, was placed on quarantine last Thursday.

The sole unlinked case yesterday was a 37-year-old male Singaporean who works as a bunker surveyor at GW Marine.

He was detected as part of rostered routine testing last Thursday.

His pooled test result had came back positive for Covid-19 last Friday, and he subsequently developed a fever. He was tested individually the next day and his result came back positive.

He received his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Jan 20 and his second dose on Feb 10.

An additional case, an 82-year-old female retiree, was added to the 105 Henderson Crescent cluster, bringing the total number of cases to 12.

MOH said yesterday it will be conducting testing in four blocks in Henderson Crescent and Lengkok Bahru from today to Wednesday.

This comes after four cases were detected in three households at 103 Henderson Crescent, and Covid-19 viral fragments were detected in wastewater samples from Blocks 55, 56 and 57 Lengkok Bahru.

There were also two imported cases who were placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

14 New cases

36 Deaths

11 Community, linked

148 In hospital

1 Community, unlinked

62544Total cases

2 Imported

62180 Total recovered