Five new clusters, bakery in Jurong to be closed for cleaning

Five new Covid-19 clusters have surfaced, one of which involves workers at a home-grown bakery in Jurong.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said in an update yesterday that six cases have been linked to a new cluster at the Home's Favourite bakery at Jurong Food Hub, and there is likely an ongoing transmission at the premises.

The bakery, located at 15 Jalan Tepong, will be closed from until Aug 12 for deep cleaning and to reduce the chances of transmission. All staff will be tested and placed on quarantine.

The four other new clusters are linked to individual cases.

In total, there are currently 44 active clusters in Singapore.

The Jurong Fishery Port cluster stands at 932 cases and remains the largest active cluster to date.

MOH is extending free Covid-19 testing to those who have visited Taman Jurong Market and Food Centre at 3 Yung Sheng Road from July 13 to last Tuesday.

The ministry said residents living in three Housing Board blocks in Ang Mo Kio and Clementi will have to undergo mandatory testing for Covid-19 after signs of transmission among the households were detected.

The blocks identified were 438 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 and 430 and 445A Clementi Avenue 3.

So far, 10 cases of the infection were found in six households at 438 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10, and a total of 13 cases at Blocks 430 and 445A Clementi Avenue 3.

Singapore reported a total of 136 coronavirus cases yesterday, including 130 locally transmitted cases and six imported ones. There were 48 unlinked locally transmitted cases. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

136

New cases

82

Community, linked

48

Community, unlinked

6

Imported

37

Deaths

567

In hospital

44

Open clusters

64,589

Total cases