Five new community cases, including two linked to MINDSville cluster

Two more Covid-19 patients have been linked to the cluster at the MINDSville@Napiri adult disability home, bringing the total number of patients in that cluster to 32.

It is the third-largest active cluster here, with the same number of patients as the one linked to Learning Point tuition centre.

The largest clusters are the Westgate and Jem cluster with 63 cases and the Changi Airport cluster with 108.

Both the MINDSville residents were asymptomatic and fully vaccinated, said the Ministry of Health (MOH). They were two of the five new community cases reported yesterday.

This is the lowest number of community infections since May 10, when there were three.

All five patients' infections have been linked to previously reported cases and all were already quarantined when they tested positive, said MOH.

Another two community cases are a 34-year-old man who is a technical officer at Singapore Power and also works part-time as a barber at Atatcutz Singapore in Bedok, and a 39-year-old manager at Prudential Services Singapore.

The part-time barber tested negative for Covid-19 last Friday while under quarantine, but developed symptoms the next day. He tested positive on Sunday.

The other man had symptoms on Saturday and tested positive on Sunday.

They have both been linked to the Atatcutz barber shop cluster, which surfaced last Saturday.

The fifth community case is a 55-year-old administrative worker at Alco Engineering and Trading.

She had received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine and is linked to a previously reported patient - a 61 year-old female Singaporean who works at FairPrice in Clementi Avenue 3.

There are now six patients in this cluster.

There were also nine imported cases yesterday who arrived from Malaysia, Britain, Indonesia, the Philippines, India and Belgium.

They were placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

Of these, five are Singaporeans and three are permanent residents.

In total, 14 new coronavirus cases were confirmed yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 62,210.

Two of the new cases had symptoms while the other 12 were asymptomatic. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

14

New cases

5

New cases in community

9

Imported cases

62,210

Total cases

33

Deaths

25

Discharged yesterday

204

In hospital

61,645

Total recovered