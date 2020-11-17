Five new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, all imported

Safe distancing ambassadors at Gardens by the Bay yesterday, which marked the sixth day in a row that all new infections were imported.

There were five new coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday, all of whom were imported.

This is the sixth day in a row where all new cases are imported. They take Singapore's total to 58,124.

There were no new cases in the community or from workers' dormitories.

The imported cases were placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

They include two Singaporeans, two long-term visit pass holders and a work permit holder.

The two Singaporeans - a 74-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman - travelled from India and the United Kingdom respectively. They were both asymptomatic when tested.

The two long-term visit pass holders arrived from Russia and Indonesia, while the work permit holder, who is currently employed in Singapore, came from Indonesia. They were all asymptomatic when tested.

MOH said all close contacts of the imported cases have been isolated and will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period to detect asymptomatic cases.

MOH added that the number of new cases in the community has remained low, with a total of one case in the past week, which is currently unlinked.

With four cases discharged yesterday, 58,018 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 40 patients remain in hospital, while 23 are in community facilities. None are in intensive care.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak that began in December last year has infected more than 54 million people, and more than 1.3 million people have died. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

5 New cases

28 Death

0 New cases in community

4 Discharged yesterday

5 Imported cases

40 In hospital

58124 Total cases

58018 Total recovered