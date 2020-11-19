Five new imported Covid-19 cases, none in community

There were five new coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday, all of them imported.

Those infected had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no new locally transmitted cases for the eighth day in a row.

The new imported cases take Singapore's total to 58,135.

Three of the five are work permit holders, and the others are a student's pass holder and a short-term visit pass holder.

The work permit holders, who are employed in Singapore, had travelled from Myanmar. The student's pass holder arrived from India, while the short-term visit pass holder came from Bangladesh. All were asymptomatic when tested.

MOH said all close contacts of the imported cases have been isolated, and they will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period to detect asymptomatic cases.

No new clusters and no new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 patients were announced yesterday.

MOH said the dormitory cluster at Aspri-Westlite Papan has been closed, with no new cases linked to it for 28 days, or two incubation periods.

With seven cases discharged yesterday, 58,031 patients have recovered from the disease.

There were 33 patients still in hospital, and 28 in community facilities. None was in intensive care.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, and 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak that began last December has infected more than 55.4 million people. Over 1.33 million people have died. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

5 New cases

28 Deaths

0 New cases in community

7 Discharged yesterday

5 Imported cases

33 In hospital

58135 Total cases

58031 Total recovered