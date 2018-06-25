Five new species of fauna recorded for Singapore on Pulau Ubin

The five new species recorded on Pulau Ubin: Raccoon pseudo-orb weaver spider.

The five new species recorded on Pulau Ubin: Big-eared pipistrelle bat.

The five new species recorded on Pulau Ubin: Arrow emperor dragonfly.

The five new species recorded on Pulau Ubin: Long-winged tomb bat.

The five new species recorded on Pulau Ubin: The little stint shorebird.

Five new species of fauna have been recorded for Singapore, after they were uncovered on Pulau Ubin during surveys done by the National Parks Board (NParks) and the research community last year.

The new species recorded are the little stint shorebird, long-winged tomb bat, big-eared pipistrelle bat, arrow emperor dragonfly and raccoon pseudo-orb weaver spider.

These add to Pulau Ubin's biodiversity, said Minister for Social and Family Development and Second Minister for National Development Desmond Lee yesterday.

"They are testament to the biodiversity Ubin contributes to Singapore, and remind us of our role as stewards, custodians and guardians of our natural heritage," added Mr Lee, who was on the island to mark Ubin Day.

The event had activities such as kampung games and educational booths to celebrate the different facets of Pulau Ubin.

Of special significance is the identification of the little stint shorebird, which is a rare sighting in South-east Asia.

Two little stints were identified by experts following a survey of shorebirds at the Chek Jawa Wetlands in September last year.

Two species of insectivorous bats were also recorded for Singapore.

The long-winged tomb bat has wings that are long and narrow, while the big-eared pipistrelle has large, broad ears and whitish translucent wings.

The other newly recorded species - the arrow emperor dragonfly and the raccoon pseudo-orb weaver spider - were discovered last year. The dragonfly has a distinct T-mark on the front of its head and an elongated third abdominal segment.

The long-legged, medium-sized spider has patterns that resemble a raccoon's tail.

CONSERVATION EFFORTS

Dr Adrian Loo, group director of conservation at NParks, said ongoing biodiversity conservation efforts may have had a part to play in the discovery of these species here.

He said the next step would be to conduct studies to find out the species' population and distribution, among other things, to help conserve their habitats.

Yesterday, Mr Lee, together with Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing, toured the improved facilities at the Ubin Living Lab, which supports field studies and environmental education on the island.

A new working space, equipped with wood-working equipment, will allow restoration work to be done on-site.

Water treatment systems, as well as toilet and shower amenities, will make it more conducive for students and researchers to stay over on the island.

Throughout Pulau Ubin, earth tracks and drains have been improved to offer better accessibility. Fire extinguishers and litter bins have also been distributed to every household.

Mr Lee said: "We will continue to enhance Pulau Ubin in a way that respects the character and integrity of its built heritage, while ensuring that our residents can continue their way of life."