Five people taken to hospital after North Bridge flat fire

The fire on the seventh storey unit was extinguished using a water jet. Four people were taken to Singapore General Hospital and one to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Five people were taken to hospital after a fire in North Bridge Road on Saturday night.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) spokesman said it was alerted to the blaze at Block 8 at about 10.15pm.

The fire involved the contents of a seventh-storey unit in the Housing Board block and was extinguished using a water jet.

About 120 people were evacuated from the sixth to 10th levels of the block by the police.

Four people were taken to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) and one person was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The spokesman said people who suffer smoke inhalation or serious burn injuries will be taken to the Burn Centre at SGH.

"However, if their condition is too unstable, they will be conveyed to the nearest Ministry of Health-designated hospital," he added. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Jalan Besar GRC MP Denise Phua, who is in charge of the Kampong Glam ward that the rental block is in, said almost everything in the flat was burned.

"Thank God (there was) no serious injury," she added.

ESSENTIALS

Ms Phua said HDB has put up the flat's residents in a nearby replacement unit, and essentials such as food were given to them.

She added that assistance will be given to the family - including children preparing for exams - to allow them to return to normal life as soon as possible.