Five sentenced over Covid-19 offences

A sex worker breached safe distancing rules by letting a regular customer enter her home during the circuit breaker period.

Chinese national Cheng Fengzhao, 38, a work permit holder, was supposed to be employed as a waitress but failed to turn up for work.

She was fined $7,000 after pleading guilty to an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act yesterday.

When the police raided a condominium in Jalan Kemaman, near Balestier Road, at around 3pm on May 5, they saw Cheng's regular customer, a 51-year-old man, entering her unit.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Lee Ti-Ting told Senior District Judge Bala Reddy that Cheng charged the man $100 for her services after arranging for him to visit her that day.

She was one of five people sentenced in court yesterday for offences linked to Covid-19.

The others, who were involved in unrelated incidents, are a Malaysian, Arvinish N. Ramakrishnan, 23, and three Singaporeans - Chng Tianxi, 37, George Heng Seng Huat, 54, and Zahari Samat, 60.

Chng was jailed for four weeks for breaching a stay-home notice (SHN) after returning from Thailand on March 26.

He was sequestered at the Pan Pacific Serviced Suites Orchard in Somerset Road until April 9.

On April 1, he met a friend, Ms Chen Yijun, a Chinese national, at around 1.30am and took her to his room. She left 3½ hours later.

Chng continued meeting her and three male friends in the building on separate occasions.

Heng had to remain in his Marine Drive flat from Feb 10 to 24 after receiving a home quarantine order for being a suspected contact of a Covid-19 case.

On Feb 24, an auxiliary police officer went there to serve him a revised order to extend the quarantine period to Feb 25.

But Heng had stepped out to buy cough syrup for his mother. He was fined $4,500 yesterday.

Arvinish was fined $4,000 after pleading guilty to one count each of a Covid-19-linked offence and riding a motorcycle shortly after consuming alcohol. He was also disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles for two years.

He unlawfully met a Malaysian friend, Mr Siddhartha Gauthma Robat, 27, on April 19 and drank five glasses of liquor.

He was giving Mr Siddhartha a lift home on his motorcycle when a Traffic Police officer stopped them for a spot check in Yishun Avenue 6.

Zahari had to remain at home until April 15 after he was given an SHN on his return to Singapore from Batam on April 1.

But he left his North Bridge Road flat on April 8. Zahari was fined $4,500 yesterday.