Five stations along NSL to close earlier on Fridays, Saturdays

Five stations on the North-South Line (NSL) from Admiralty to Yio Chu Kang will close earlier on Fridays and Saturdays, and open later on weekends from June 1 to July 1.

The Admiralty, Sembawang, Yishun, Khatib and Yio Chu Kang stations will close around 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and open around 8am on Saturdays and Sundays.

Train operator SMRT said yesterday that the adjustment in operating hours is to facilitate maintenance and rectification works along the NSL.

But on June 15, 16 and 17, the trains will operate at normal hours. Services will also be extended on the eve of Hari Raya Puasa on June 14.

During the planned closures, commuters can still travel between Jurong East and Woodlands stations, and between Ang Mo Kio and Marina South Pier stations. Shuttle bus service 10 will ply the stretch of the NSL between Woodlands and Ang Mo Kio stations.

A direct bus service, Express 17, will also operate from Woodlands to Bukit Panjang stations to connect commuters to the Downtown Line. - CHARMAINE NG