The Five Stones artwork to be scattered around Singapore

The stones measure up to 6m high and will be placed in unusual positions, like being suspended or wedged between spaces.

See if you can spot a giant, inflatable stone sculpture in your neighbourhood in the coming month.

Ten colourful stones, measuring up to 6m high and part of a bicentennial artwork called The Five Stones by artist Twardzik Ching Chor Leng, will be placed in public spaces from today.

The artwork, one of three bicentennial pieces, comprises two sets of five stone sculptures reminiscent of the childhood game.

One set has a batik design that reflects Singapore's connection with the region. The other features nostalgic items such as wooden clogs, red double-decker buses and gem biscuits.

The artwork, which had been displayed at the Punggol Oasis Terraces shopping mall since Nov 7, was closed yesterday, and will re-appear in different places from today.

Installing the three bicentennial artworks in public spaces was a deliberate decision by the Government to make art accessible, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat.

The other two artworks are The Time Tree sculpture by Robert Zhao at the Jurong Lake Gardens, and Crossing Shores sculpture by Farizman Fajari, also known as Speak Cryptic, at East Coast Park.

Speaking yesterday at the end of The Five Stones' showing at the Punggol mall, Mr Heng said the artworks were a move to inspire more Singaporeans to become artists.

The three public pieces were commissioned by the National Arts Council's Public Art Trust to commemorate the Singapore Bicentennial. - THE STRAITS TIMES