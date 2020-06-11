Five students and a school employee cleared of Covid-19

Five students and one school employee who were confirmed to have Covid-19 on Sunday have recovered, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

All six had displayed mild symptoms with low viral loads, said the ministry. Repeat swab tests using new samples showed they were all negative for the virus.

Five have been discharged from hospital, with the sixth remaining "pending the resolution of administrative issues", said MOH.

All six were picked up through proactive testing of school staff and students above 12 diagnosed with acute respiratory infection.

In its evening report on yesterday's 451 new cases, MOH said five of the seven cases detected in the community are asymptomatic.

Four of these are work pass holders detected through the ministry's active screening measures.

Two work in essential services, one is a housemate of a confirmed case and had already been quarantined, while the last is a security guard at Hai Leck Engineering, which is an active cluster. The other three community cases are Singaporeans, aged 38, 56 and 67.

The 56-year-old man is the fifth asymptomatic patient. He works as a security guard at a dormitory at 31 Sungei Kadut Avenue, and was detected when swabbed as part of the screening of workers in dorms.

The 67-year-old is a household contact of a confirmed case and had already been quarantined. He first had symptoms on May 25.

The 38-year-old is a nurse at National Heart Centre Singapore and is not linked to known cases. She has not been to work since the onset of symptoms last Friday.

Migrant workers living in dorms make up the remaining 444 cases, taking Singapore's total to 38,965.

The number of community cases has risen since Singapore began its phased reopening last week.

The daily average for new community cases rose from four two weeks ago to nine in the past week. Unlinked cases have also increased from an average of two a day to four.

With 655 cases discharged yesterday, 26,523 patients have fully recovered from the disease, making up 68 per cent of Covid-19 patients here.

As of yesterday, 223 remain in hospital, including three in the intensive care unit, while a total of 12,185 are in community facilities.

Singapore has had 25 deaths from Covid-19 complications.

By the numbers

451 New cases

25 Deaths

7 New cases in community

26523 Total recovered

38965 Total cases

223 Total in hospital

655 Discharged yesterday

3 In intensive care unit