Five taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash

The accident occurred next to the Cathedral of the Good Shepherd in Bras Basah Road.

Five people were injured in a multi-vehicle accident that also damaged the outer fence of a national monument.

The accident, which involved four cars and a pedestrian, occurred next to the Cathedral of the Good Shepherd in Bras Basah Road at about 4.30pm on Wednesday.

The police are investigating the accident. No arrest has been made.

A police spokesman said two male drivers, aged 54 and 56, and two female passengers, aged 23 and 38, were conscious when taken to the Raffles Hospital.

The male pedestrian, 36, was also conscious when taken to Singapore General Hospital.

Pictures of the accident scene show a black car with a badly damaged rear and a grey car with a crumpled bonnet on the kerb next to the cathedral.

HIT PEDESTRIAN

Witnesses told Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao that one of the cars hit the pedestrian, who was flung into shrubbery outside the cathedral.

A contractor working on the cathedral premises told Wanbao: "A middle-aged man was lying in the bushes. After the paramedics got him out, they left his shoes there."

The man, who declined to be named, added: "There was also a woman with an injured arm sitting on the sidewalk."

A Singapore Civil Defence Force spokesman said three ambulances were sent to the scene.

The cathedral, which opened in 1847, is the oldest Roman Catholic church in Singapore.

It was gazetted as a national monument in 1973. It received an honourable mention from the United Nations cultural agency in 2017 for its heritage conservation works from 2013 to 2016.

In 2016, two days after it reopened and held its first service, an Audi car crashed into its outer wall.

The driver was arrested for drink driving.