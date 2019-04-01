Five teens nabbed for staying on in Ikea Tampines after it closed

Ikea Tampines had some unwelcome visitors yesterday.

Police from Bedok Police Division nabbed five teenagers aged between 16 and 18 after they managed to hide themselves and stay on after closing hours.

Police said the teens were nabbed on Sunday at 60 Tampines North Drive 2, where Ikea Tampines is located, after they were alerted at about 1am to a case of wilful trespassing.

If convicted , the teens can be fined up to $1,000 each.

Police also reminded the public that anyone who wilfully trespasses without a satisfactory excuse will be investigated.