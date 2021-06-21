Five unlinked cases; cluster at Bukit Merah market grows to 73

Eleven new Covid-19 cases were confirmed yesterday, including five unlinked community cases comprising a Prudential financial consultant, a dental assistant, a Housing Board engineer and two retirees.

This is the highest number of unlinked cases since June 12, when five unlinked cases were also reported.

The youngest is a 22-year-old woman who works at Q&M Dental Surgery at Redhill MRT station. She wears full personal protection equipment at work, including an N95 mask, face shield and goggles, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

She is fully vaccinated, receiving her second dose only a week ago, and was detected as part of community surveillance testing for those who work in the Redhill Close area.

The HDB engineer who tested positive is a 52-year-old man detected as part of community testing in Bukit Merah View. He developed a fever, cough and sore throat after he was tested on June 19. He was last at work on May 13 and got his first dose of the vaccine on June 5.

Two cases, one linked and one unlinked, did not seek medical attention when they developed respiratory symptoms. The unlinked case is an 83-year-old woman, who had a fever and cough on June 16 but did not seek treatment until June 18.

She was taken to the National University Hospital, where she tested positive. Her family member, an 81-year-old woman, developed a cough and felt fatigued on June 18, but did not seek medical attention.

However, the next day, she took up the free testing service offered by MOH for those who visited 115 and 116 Bukit Merah View and was quarantined after she was identified as a close contact. She has tested preliminary for the Delta variant, MOH said.

Meanwhile, the cluster at Bukit Merah food centre and market has grown to 73 cases. All three new cases were already in quarantine when they tested positive. They had taken tests that first returned negative.

Among them is a 35-year-old Vietnamese stall assistant at Tiong Bahru Yong Tao Hu who had tested negative for both his antigen rapid and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests when he sought treatment at a clinic for respiratory symptoms on June 14.

He was quarantined the next day after he was identified as a workplace contact of two others in the cluster, and then he tested positive in a subsequent PCR test on June 19. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

11 New cases

34 Deaths

4 Community, linked

142 In hospital

5 Community, unlinked

62414 Total cases

2 Imported

62027 Total recovered