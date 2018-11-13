Five weeks’ jail for passenger who assaulted bus driver

An angry passenger confronted a bus driver after he passed his stop and repeatedly shoved him while he was at the wheel.

Passengers had to intervene after Lu Dejiang grabbed the neck of Mr Deng Daqun, whose head almost hit the steering wheel during the confrontation.

Lu was sentenced to five weeks' jail yesterday after pleading guilty to one count each of assault and committing a rash act that endangered the safety of others.

The 40-year-old Chinese national said he had drunk two bottles of beer before boarding SMRT service 912 in Admiralty around 11pm on Nov 12, 2016.

Lu, who worked as a driver, was on his way home and intended to alight near Block 888, Woodlands Drive 50, but Mr Deng did not stop the bus when it reached Lu's stop.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nicholas Lai said: "The accused then approached Deng at the bus cockpit angrily, and questioned why Deng did not stop at the previous bus stop to allow him to alight.

"Deng replied that he did not stop the bus because he did not hear the bus bell ring.

The accused insisted that he had pressed the bell and demanded that Deng open the bus door to allow him to alight."

Mr Deng, 43, did not, frustrating Lu, who pushed his shoulder, head and neck.

Mr Deng stopped the bus - which had 11 passengers on board - at a stop near Block 515, Woodlands Drive 14 and Lu grabbed his neck.

Several other passengers separated the pair and later Lu tried to grab Mr Deng's wrist as he called the police.

Officers arrived to arrest Lu, and Mr Deng sought treatment for minor injuries. He was given a day's medical leave.

Lu was offered bail of $5,000 and will surrender himself at the State Courts on Dec 3 to begin his sentence.

For committing the rash act, he could have been jailed for up to six months and fined up to $2,500.

For assault, he could have been jailed for up to two years and fined up to $5,000.