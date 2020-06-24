Singapore

Flash floods after heavy morning rainfall

A fallen tree along the Bukit Timah Expressway caused a lamp post to topple, leaving only one of four lanes accessible on the expressway. PHOTO: AZAREE ATAN
Adeline Tan
Jun 24, 2020 06:00 am

Flash floods were reported over some parts of the island yesterday morning after intense rainfall at Jurong Town Hall Road, Opera Estate, Bedok North Avenue 4 and Upper Changi Road junction and New Upper Changi Road.

National water agency PUB said on Facebook that the first flash flood was reported at 8.30am and its quick response team was deployed to all sites.

"Our PUB officers were deployed to the sites to render assistance to residents and check the drain system for any obstructions."

By 9.20am, the flash floods at all locations had subsided.

PUB also said among the flash flood locations, Bedok South saw the heaviest rainfall of about 108.8mm between 7.10am to 9.05am, more than half of average monthly rainfall this month.

The amount of rain at Bedok South peaked from 7.15am to 8.35am, with an intensity of 78.2mm per hour. This is equivalent to filling up about 880 Olympic sized swimming pools within that time, PUB said.

30 people evacuated from Eunos block after PMD-related fire

Bus services were also disrupted, with SBS Transit reporting 10 bus services being delayed along New Upper Changi Road towards Bedok Road because of a flash flood.

The affected bus services were back to normal after about an hour.

TOPPLE

Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News also reported that a fallen tree along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) had caused a lamp post to topple.

Mr Azaree Atan, a kitchen helper, said he was on his way to work on the BKE towards the Pan-Island Expressway at about 8.30am when he saw a huge tree leaning against a toppled lamp post.

The incident happened near Dairy Farm Road.

He said: "It was pouring heavily, and my dad and I thought it was an accident involving a heavy vehicle.

"But when we got closer, we saw a lamp post hanging over the road."

Mr Azaree, 35, said he was stuck on the expressway for about an hour as only the extreme right lane was accessible out of the four lanes.

He added: "It was quite shocking actually, luckily there were no vehicles hit by the lamp post."

Adeline Tan

