Flash floods hit parts of Singapore

Flooding occurred in parts of Singapore yesterday after the afternoon thunderstorms.

A downpour caused flash floods in several parts of Singapore yesterday afternoon, including along a stretch of the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE).

This comes a day after flash floods hit parts of Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Batok in western Singapore, prompting national water agency PUB to send officers to investigate the floods and render assistance.

Yesterday, PUB said at 3.45pm that flash floods occurred in Lorong 23 Geylang and at the KPE slip road to the Pan-Island Expressway in the direction of Changi.

Other locations also saw reports of high flood risk.

Water levels in the drainage systems at Yuan Ching Road/Yung Kuang Road, Gul Circle, Sime Darby Centre, Alexandra Canal and Lorong Chuan were at least 90 per cent during the downpour.

Earlier, the National Environment Agency (NEA) warned of heavy rain over the southern, western and central areas of Singapore from 1.45pm to 3pm.

Between 4.20pm and 4.40pm, PUB tweeted that the flash floods on the KPE and in Geylang had subsided, adding that traffic was passable.

On Saturday evening, about 100mm of rain was recorded from 4.40pm to 6pm at Bukit Panjang, according to PUB. This is 40 per cent of the average monthly rainfall this month.

Singapore has been experiencing inter-monsoon conditions. The first two weeks of this month are expected to be wetter than the previous fortnight, the Meteorological Service Singapore has said.

Moderate to thundery showers are forecast on seven to nine days of the first fortnight of this month, mostly in the afternoon, and may extend into the evening on a few of those days.