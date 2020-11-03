Flash floods at three locations after heavy rain

Cars caught in a flash flood in Gambir Walk, off Bartley Road, yesterday. Flash floods occurred at three locations from around 3pm due to intense rainfall, said national water agency PUB.

Heavy rain caused flash floods lasting for about half an hour at three locations in Singapore yesterday afternoon.

National water agency PUB said at around 9pm that there were flash floods in Upper Paya Lebar Road, Lorong Gambir and Mount Vernon Road.

Water levels and canals also rose to 90 per cent in eight other locations, including MacPherson Road, Balestier Road and Sims Drive, with the heaviest rainfall of 131.4mm recorded in Tai Seng from 2.40pm to 6.10pm.

This is more than half of Singapore's average monthly rainfall in November, said PUB.

Flash floods occurred in Upper Paya Lebar Road and Lorong Gambir at around 3pm, followed by Mount Vernon Road at around 3.20pm.

PUB, which issued flood warnings for the three places at 3.03pm and 3.18pm, deployed quick response teams to provide assistance at the affected areas and inspect the drainage system for obstructions.

To curb the waters, residents in Paya Lebar Gardens estate along Upper Paya Lebar Road used portable flood barriers supplied by PUB officers who also distributed inflatable sandbags as an additional precaution against floodwaters.

"The water was flowing very fast, in waves," said Madam Annalyn Ooi, who was stunned when she saw the swollen canal alongside her block in Balam Road in Geylang, where she has lived for five years.

"This is the first time I have seen the waters nearly rising beyond the canal," added the real estate agent, 36, who was caught in a jam on the Central Expressway while on her way home during the downpour.

Motorists around Singapore were also hampered by the lashing rain that brought down some trees.

A tree fell in MacPherson Road towards Paya Lebar, causing it to be impassable. It was cleared by about 4.20pm, said an NParks spokesman.

Another tree landed on a car in Zion Road outside Great World at 5.40pm and was cleared at around 6.15pm.

Most trees in public areas are inspected once every six to 24 months, and more often in certain areas, said an NParks spokesman, adding that checks will be carried out to manage the damaged trees after the storm.

The Meteorological Service Singapore said more showers are expected in the next two weeks, due to inter-monsoon weather. Thundery showers are predicted over parts of Singapore between the afternoon and evening on most days in the first two weeks of this month.