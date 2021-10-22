Flats for seniors in 'vertical kampung' in Yew Tee on sale in November

The project will also house Choa Chu Kang's first hawker centre.

Close to 70 Housing Board flats for seniors in a second "vertical kampung" in Yew Tee will be launched for sale in next month's Build-To-Order sales exercise.

Yew Tee Integrated Development, the project's working name, will also house Choa Chu Kang's first hawker centre, a polyclinic, a community club, a kidney dialysis centre, a community plaza and retail shops.

The 68 two-room flexi flats, available in either 36 or 46 sq m, will be spread across a 10-storey residential block, said HDB yesterday. The flats will come with elder-friendly fittings and smart distribution boards.

Common corridors of selected floors will extend into landscaped gardens which are linked by open staircases.

Besides a community garden where residents can grow edible plants and fruit trees, there will be a multi-sensory wind chime garden, a therapeutic garden with a water feature and plenty of resting spots.

Only seniors aged 55 and above can apply for these flats.

Both the residential block and commercial block will sit under one roof, linked by low-rise open-air landscaped decks, on a land area of about 0.7ha, which is around the size of a football field. It will sit adjacent to Yew Tee Point shopping mall, which has a sheltered linkway to Yew Tee MRT station.

The project is Singapore's third integrated development with housing for seniors, after Kampung Admiralty in Woodlands and community care apartments - a type of assisted-living public housing - in Harmony Village @ Bukit Batok.

The Yew Tee development was designed and planned around residents' physical, mental and social needs, to bring about a more liveable, sustainable and convenient living environment, said HDB.

It will have shared community spaces where the public can come together to bond through events and activities.

It will have sustainable features that lower energy consumption, thermal load and the carbon footprint.

The four-storey Yew Tee Polyclinic, with a co-located dialysis centre, will sit in the commercial block. An open-concept community club will be housed on the fifth storey of the block. There will be multipurpose rooms, dance studios and an outdoor area.

Construction is expected to start in the third quarter of next year and is slated for completion in the first quarter of 2027.

At HDB's annual Professional Engagement And Knowledge-Sharing Forum at the HDB Hub yesterday, HDB chief executive Tan Meng Dui said: "Yew Tee Integrated Development marks another milestone in the future of HDB living, where our future residents will be able to live well, live green and live connected, all at the same time and at one location."