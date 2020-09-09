Floating Apple Store set to open

Apple yesterday unveiled its first floating spherical store in the world at Marina Bay Sands in a preview for the media, ahead of its official opening tomorrow. Surrounded by emerald waters and built entirely of glass, Apple's third store here offers visitors a full panoramic view of the Marina Bay waterfront. The facade of Apple Marina Bay Sands is made up of 114 pieces of reinforced glass held together by 10 narrow mirror-like columns known as mullions. Store visitors can enjoy a 360-degree view of Marina Bay - from the Art Science Museum to Marina Bay Financial Centre to the wide open sea, The Straits Times reported.