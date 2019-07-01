They followed their passion to Nanyang Polytechnic

At six, Miss Lee Hui Ping was intrigued by how drugs work, and she would help her grandparents with their medication. At 13, her father died of cancer and that solidified her desire to work in the healthcare industry.

Miss Lee is now pursuing a diploma in pharmaceutical sciences at Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP), where she secured a spot via the Early Admissions Exercise (EAE) for O-level students.

The EAE allows students to receive conditional offers from polytechnics prior to receiving their final grades. This way, students can be admitted based on their aptitudes and interests, apart from their academic performance, allowing a wider range of talents to be recognised.

NYP's EAE applications for O-Level students is now open and will close on July 3.

Miss Lee, 18, told The New Paper: "I always liked helping my grandparents when I was young and I would also take care of my father when he was ill. All this made me want to work in healthcare."

"Seeing how the nurses and other healthcare professionals cared for my father made me want to do the same for others and to give back to society," she added.

Miss Lee is excited to start her internship as a pharmacy technician at Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

"NYP offered me more exposure and hands-on experience for what I was interested in," she said.

Mr Randall Wee Pai Soon, 20, is a national handball athlete who has a passion for cooking, sparked from hours spent watching his mother and grandmother in the kitchen while growing up.

Mr Wee started cooking on his own in secondary school. He told TNP that the more he tried, the more he fell in love with it. "I also love the feeling of cooking for others. Seeing people enjoy the food I make gives me a great sense of satisfaction," he said.

Mr Wee has no regrets about choosing to do a diploma in food and beverage business, especially after getting the chance to intern at the one-Michelin-starred Rhubarb Le Restaurant.

He said: "It was such an honour for me because not many people get this opportunity. My course also gave me an insight into what the industry is like and has provided me with a skill set that I'll be able to use for the rest of my life."