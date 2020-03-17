Food delivery operators launch measures to reduce close contact

Customers can now collect food from the thermal bag placed on the ground.

Deliveroo users can now opt for contactless delivery through a feature that the food delivery operator launched yesterday.

Customers can pick up food from the thermal bag placed on the ground while the rider waits at least a metre away.

This is in line with the Government's advisory to reduce close contact due to the coronavirus outbreak.

WhyQ, which specialises in delivering hawker food, also rolled out its initiative of hanging food on the door to minimise contact between contractors and consumers.

A rider who wanted to be known only as Mr Soh, and who works for three delivery companies, said: "I now come across more customers requesting to leave their food at the doorstep or to hang it on their door."

Grab has set up feedback channels for GrabFood customers and riders alike to flag those who seem unwell.

Customers can alert Grab if any rider seems unwell. Riders can do the same.

Anyone who is repeatedly flagged as showing respiratory symptoms will be asked to get medical clearance before they can continue using the GrabFood platform.

These measures were in place even before a GrabFood rider was tested positive last Friday. The rider made deliveries prior to being admitted to hospital.

HYGIENE

In response to queries from The New Paper, Grab said it has reminded its delivery personnel to maintain hygiene standards and exercise social responsibility.

The spokesman said delivery partners who have been hospitalised or quarantined will be suspended for the duration of recovery and will be given a one-time allowance of up to $200.

Food delivery operators have also made masks and hand sanitisers available to their riders.

Foodpanda requires riders to sterilise delivery bags at least twice a day to prevent contamination.

Those who are paid in cash are encouraged to sanitise their hands after the delivery.

Deliveroo also said it will provide financial assistance to riders who have contracted the virus or cannot work due to isolation measures.