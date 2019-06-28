Food delivery riders get liability coverage

Pedestrians are now better placed to claim for damages should they get into an accident involving riders from the major food delivery services in Singapore.

Deliveroo and Grab have already taken up third-party liability insurance for their riders, while the third company, Foodpanda, is looking into purchasing the insurance.

Early this week, Active Mobility Advisory Panel chairman Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim said the panel is considering recommending that such insurance be made mandatory.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Dr Faishal said: "We are considering third-party liability insurance to give more peace of mind to pedestrians and riders if an accident occurs."

He had said last month his panel was concerned about reports of food delivery riders who rush to make deliveries, and it was actively looking into stronger measures to ensure the riders are covered by third-party liability insurance.

Mr Steven Lim, a member of the panel and president of the Safe Cycling Task Force, said on Wednesday food delivery companies are already encouraged to take up such insurance.

"Food delivery riders are the ones who actually spend a lot of time on the streets, they clock higher mileage, so the chance of them getting into an accident is higher than that for other users," said Mr Lim.

Both Grab and Deliveroo told ST they had already purchased third-party liability insurance for their riders. Deliveroo said all 6,000 of its riders have been covered by insurance for free since May last year.

"Accident insurance is applicable to riders on all vehicle types and their substitutes, while all cyclists and e-scooter riders also have access to third-party liability insurance," it said.

Riders are covered by insurance at a value of up to US$1.5 million (S$2 million) in the event that they cause injury to another person. The insurance would also protect the rider in cases of property damage.

Grab, which runs GrabFood, said its riders have been covered by third-party insurance since June 14. ST understands that Foodpanda is also looking into buying third-party liability insurance for its riders.