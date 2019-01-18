Food products containing alcohol can be sold, consumed after 10.30pm: MHA

Homegrown ice cream brand Udders is known for having several alcoholic flavours in its range of products.

Late-night cravings for tiramisu ice cream can be more easily satisfied, starting today.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced yesterday that except for beverages, all other food products containing alcohol can be sold and consumed after 10.30pm in public places.

The Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act (LCA) was enacted in 2015 to restrict the sale hours of liquor at retail outlets and consumption of liquor in public places. The LCA applies to all products containing more than 0.5 per cent alcohol.

After a review announced on Oct 25, MHA took into account feedback from the public and industry that certain products containing alcohol need not be regulated under the LCA, as consumers were unlikely to abuse them.

In consultation with the Ministry of Trade and Industry, except for beverages which will continue to be regulated , MHA will be exempting all other food products from the licensing requirements of the LCA.

Homegrown ice cream brand, Udders, known for some of its alcoholic flavours, said that it was very happy that agencies involved have engaged the industry closely and taken feedback into consideration in their review of the law.

Udder's spokesman said: "We thank the government for taking a pro-business approach to this decision.

"We hope sales at FairPrice Finest and especially Cheers, many of which are open 24 hours, will increase."

Mr Peter Teo, Director (Fresh Products), NTUC FairPrice, said that it welcomes the latest update to the LCA.

He added: "This means we no longer need to restrict sales of certain types of products like ice cream that contain alcohol content."