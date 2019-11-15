Foodpanda announces trade-in scheme for its e-scooter delivery riders

Foodpanda announced an e-scooter trade-in programme for its delivery riders yesterday, two days after GrabFood unveiled details of its own scheme.

Deliveroo, the other major food delivery firm here, is expected to share details of its scheme today.

In response to media queries yesterday, a Foodpanda spokesman said all its riders who have completed at least one delivery order between Oct 9 and Nov 7 will be eligible.

The moves by the food delivery firms come after the Government banned e-scooters on all footpaths from Nov 5.

On Nov 8, the Ministry of Transport announced a $7 million e-scooter Trade-in Grantfor food delivery riders to switch to other vehicles.

Under Foodpanda's scheme, its e-scooter riders who have completed at least 100 hours of service from Oct 9 to Nov 7 - a 30-day period up to the time the Transport Ministry made the grant announcement - will get a free e-bike from the firm by trading in their e-scooters.

These riders will also receive an extra $80 on top of all other incentives if they complete 100 orders in January next year.

Riders also have the option of buying their own vehicle and getting a refund, up to $600 for bicycles and $1,000 for e-bikes.

Foodpanda riders who have less than 100 hours of service between Oct 9 to Nov 7 will need to purchase their own vehicles, but will still be eligible for a refund.

They will have to complete 100 orders by Dec 31 to get a refund of up to $300 for bicycles and $500 for e-bikes.

If they complete a further 100 orders by Jan 31 next year, they will be eligible for an additional refund of $300 for bicycles and $500 for e-bikes, making their total refund up to $600 for bicycles and $1,000 for e-bikes.

As the e-bikes are expected to arrive only by Dec 31, Foodpanda has tied up with SG Bikes to offer free bicycle rentals during the transition, along with free helmets and discounts with Foodpanda partners.

Riders who previously benefited from the early disposal incentive of $100 may also be eligible for refunds under the scheme, minus $100 off the maximum refund.

The collection of e-scooters and the Foodpanda trade-in scheme starts today at Foodpanda's North Hub at 39 Woodlands Close.

Under GrabFood's trade-in scheme, its e-scooter riders must have made at least one trip between Oct 9 and Nov 7 to be eligible.

Those who have completed at least 20 rides during the period will be eligible for the full grant of up to $600 for a bicycle or $1,000 for an e-bike.

Those who have completed more than one but less than 20 rides during the period will still be eligible, but will receive 80 per cent of the grant first, with the remaining 20 per cent to be disbursed upon completion of 20 rides within 30 days from the date of claim submission.

GrabFood delivery partners can also rent a bicycle from SG Bikes for free until Dec 31.

GrabFood riders who wish to trade-in their e-scooters can submit an online application via Grab's website starting today.

They should purchase the vehicle of their choice after their application has been approved, and will be reimbursed after that.