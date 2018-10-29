Singapore

Foodpanda rider, 7-year-old girl taken to hospital after crash

A video screengrab showing the car crashing into the motorcyclist in Woodlands Ring Road. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/50 SHADES BLACKER
Oct 29, 2018 06:00 am

A Foodpanda rider and a seven-year-old girl were among four people taken to hospital after a road accident in Woodlands on Saturday.

The Straits Times understands that the victims, who were conscious, suffered superficial injuries.

Footage of the accident taken by a dashboard camera was posted on the 50 Shades Blacker (Singapore) Facebook page yesterday.

As the vehicle with the dashcam drives around a bend, a Foodpanda motorcycle overtakes it.

A car suddenly comes into view from the opposite direction and crashes into the motorcycle, sending its rider flying.

The car collides with the vehicle recording the crash.

After the collision, a girl can be heard crying and saying in Mandarin: "Mummy, my head hurts badly."

Replying to queries from ST, the police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car, a motorcycle and a van in Woodlands Ring Road towards Woodlands Drive 71 at 2.04pm on Saturday.

The motorcyclist, a 19-year-old man, was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, along with the three people in the van - the 43-year-old male driver and two female passengers, aged 29 and seven.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it dispatched two ambulances to the scene.

When contacted, a Foodpanda spokesman told ST: "In respect of both parties' privacy, we are unable to comment further at this time."

- THE STRAITS TIMES

