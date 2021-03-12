Foreign domestic worker is sole community case

An Indonesian foreign domestic worker who attended the same programme as a previously infected individual about a month ago was the sole case of coronavirus infection in the community yesterday.

The 37-year-old woman was tested on Tuesday during investigations into the other case, who was also a foreign domestic worker, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

As an added precaution, MOH tested all participants of the settling in programme for foreign domestic workers conducted on Feb 4, which both women attended.

Based on epidemiological investigations, they were likely to have been separately infected, as they were not close contacts, and there is no evidence the two cases are linked, MOH said.

The 37-year-old woman, who is asymptomatic, has been classified as an unlinked community case. She arrived in Singapore on Jan 20 and served her stay-home notice (SHN) at a dedicated facility until Feb 3.

Both her Covid-19 pre-departure test in Indonesia on Jan 18 and her SHN swab test on Feb 2 came back negative for the virus.

She was taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases after her test returned a positive result on Tuesday. Her serological test result is positive, indicating a likely past infection.

"As we are unable to definitively confirm her date of infection, we will take all the necessary public health actions as a precautionary measure," MOH said.

There were also seven imported cases confirmed yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 60,070.

They came from several countries including Qatar, India and Malaysia. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

8 New cases

29 Death

1 New case in community

28 Discharged yesterday

7 Imported cases

21 In hospital

60070 Total cases

59924 Total recovered