Foreign domestic workers enjoy sports day out

Foreign domestic workers having a ball at the sports day organised by Aidha and Home.

Ms Marilyn Orit, 39, wore a huge smile on her face as she and 60 other maids took part in a zumba class yesterday morning, jiving and shimmying to the latest dance hits.

The Filipina was among some 300 foreign maids who turned up for the inaugural sports day for domestic workers organised by charities Aidha and the Humanitarian Organisation for Migrant Economics (Home).

"I am excited for today and really want to join the ball games later on," said Ms Orit, who has been working in Singapore for four years.

FUTSAL

The sports day, which was free for all participants, featured games such as futsal and an obstacle course. All domestic helpers present received door gifts from sponsors.

About half of the maids who took part in yesterday's activities are members of Home, while the rest are from Aidha, though non-members also joined in the fun.

Aidha chief executive Jacqueline Loh said the event was held at the United World College Campus because the charity has a good working relationship with the school and has conducted lessons there for years.

Representatives of the Myanmar, Philippine and Indonesia embassies were guests yesterday.

Ms Loh said: "This day is to commemorate International Domestic Workers' Day, so I think it is wonderful to celebrate that with domestic workers and those who care about them, which include the embassies and organisations like Home and Aidha.

"Also, the theme of the day is Coming Together, so it is great to see the energy and enthusiasm from everyone coming together today."

The annual International Domestic Workers' Day fell on June 16 this year.

Indonesian maid Rara Angriani, who has been working here for six years, is an Aidha member. She invited seven friends, two of whom are not members of the charity, to join in yesterday's activities.

She played futsal, ran an obstacle course and played a mini-game about zombies.

"I feel great about today because it is rare to have these types of activities," said Ms Rara, 30.