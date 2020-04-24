Foreign worker with virus dies after being found at staircase landing

Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam and Manpower Minister Josephine Teo meeting the man's roommates at the dormitory.

A coronavirus patient who was found motionless at a staircase landing at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital yesterday morning later died from his injuries.

Police said in a statement that they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at the hospital at around 7.30am.

The man who died was a 46-year-old Indian national. He was a construction worker.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police said they do not suspect foul play. They are investigating the case.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed that the man was a coronavirus patient.

In a statement yesterday evening, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said it is deeply saddened by the man's death.

His family members and employer, as well as the Indian High Commission in Singapore, have been informed, it added.

The ministry said the man had worked for the same employer since September 2009.

"Background checks do not reveal any complaints against the employer," it added.

The man had lived in a factory-converted dormitory operated by the employer, which was last inspected on April 12.

"At the time, it housed nine workers, including the deceased, less than the approved capacity for factory-converted dormitories. The dormitory was found to be in an acceptable condition, including cleanliness and ventilation," said MOM.

Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam and Manpower Minister Josephine Teo met the man's roommates at the dormitory.

"The workers were sad but calm. They reported that they have been well taken care of by the employer," said MOM.

On Tuesday, the MOM announced that all foreign workers currently living in dormitories will have to stay in until May 4, as the authorities step up measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus among a group that has been hard hit.

In a recorded video interview yesterday, Mrs Teo urged any workers who need help or have feedback to approach MOM.

"We want to assure the workers once again that we are here to help them, and if there's anything at all, they can reach out to our officers. They have the numbers, and they know how to contact us," she said.

Mrs Teo also said "we have assured (the workers) they will be taken care of and we will help them to recover, and they should not hesitate to step forward to seek medical attention".

"We've also assured them that we will work with their employers to ensure that they continue to be paid their salaries and that they can send money home to provide for their families," she said.

The ministry is also working with the Hindu Endowments Board to undertake the necessary funeral arrangements for the man, as well as the Migrant Workers' Centre to provide support to his family.

