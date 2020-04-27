Foreign workers in dorms make up 886 of 931 new infections

The cluster at the Singapore Cricket Club has been closed with no more cases linked.

Singapore reported a total of 931 Covid-19 cases yesterday, taking the total number of infections here to 13,624.

Work permit holders living in dormitories made up 886 of yesterday's new cases.

There were two imported cases, both Singaporeans who had been placed on stay-home notice after they arrived in Singapore on April 10, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

The last such case was identified nine days ago on April 17.

There were 25 cases among work permit holders residing outside dormitories.

The number of cases not involving work permit holders doubled from nine on Saturday to 18 yesterday.

Of these, 13 are Singaporeans or permanent residents, and five are work pass holders.

Of the new cases, 74 per cent are linked to known clusters, while the rest are pending contact tracing.

NEW CLUSTERS

Four new clusters have been discovered.

Four of the newly confirmed cases have been linked to 17 previous cases to form a new cluster at Proptech at 38 Senoko Road.

Six of the new cases have been linked to 18 previous cases to form a new cluster at 5 Kian Teck Crescent.

A new cluster at 3 Sungei Kadut Street 6 has been linked to 57 earlier confirmed cases.

Four of the earlier confirmed cases have been linked to a new cluster at 133 Tuas View Square.

MOH said a total of 58 cases have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,060.

There are 1,311 confirmed cases still in hospital, and most are stable or improving.

There are 22 cases in the intensive care unit, and 11,241 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

MOH also said two previous clusters, at the Singapore Cricket Club and at bridal shop The Wedding Brocade, have been closed as there are no more cases linked to them.

The number of cases yesterday marked an uptick after a downward trajectory in the number of Covid-19 cases.

Twelve people have died - the latest announced on Wednesday night was an 84-year-old Singaporean woman.

By the numbers

931 New cases

12 Deaths

8 New cases in community

1060 Total discharged

13624 Total cases

1311 Total in hospital

58 Discharged yesterday

22 In intensive care unit