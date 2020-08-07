Foreigners bore brunt of retrenchment exercise at RWS: MOM

Foreigners bore the brunt of last month's retrenchment exercise at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS), with the integrated resort operator making efforts to cut costs and management salaries before it laid off workers, said the Manpower Ministry (MOM) yesterday.

Before the retrenchment, Singaporeans formed about 66 per cent of the staff. After the lay-offs, the proportion increased to 75 per cent.

"Overall, after the retrenchment exercise, RWS has a stronger Singaporean core," said the ministry, responding to queries on the laying off of about 2,000 RWS employees.

"In all instances where a foreign employee and local employee had the same performance grade, preference was given to the local to be retained. In fact, for each category of workers, the foreign employee had to have a higher performance rating compared to the local employee, in order not to be retrenched," said MOM.

It also said RWS gave added consideration to retain local employees who volunteered to work at the community care facility set up by RWS in April to help in the fight against Covid-19.

Some of the affected workers had voiced concerns and sought help from the ministry and the Attractions, Resorts and Entertainment Union.

They asked whether RWS had considered other options besides retrenchment, expressed concerns over the retrenchment benefit quantum, and wanted to know if RWS had retained foreigners at the expense of local employees.

The ministry said prior to the retrenchment exercise, RWS worked closely with the union to ensure that the exercise would be carried out fairly and responsibly according to the Tripartite Advisories.

On the retrenchment benefits paid, MOM said RWS had adhered to ministry guidelines on such matters, noting that the payment of half a month's salary per year of service for those retrenched and eligible for the payout is within tripartite guidelines.