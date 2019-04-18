Foreigners leaving S'pore will no longer have their passports stamped

Foreigners leaving Singapore will no longer need to have their passports stamped from April 22.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said yesterday it was ceasing departure immigration endorsements as part of ongoing efforts to streamline processes and speed up immigration clearance.

Since September 2016, foreign travellers can have their fingerprints enrolled via the BioScreen system on arrival in Singapore.

They can then use automated lanes when leaving the country without needing to have their passports stamped.

ICA said it would be informing foreign authorities of the change in departure immigration endorsement for foreigners.

For more information, go to www.ica.gov.sg