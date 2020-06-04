Forklift operator dies after getting crushed in workplace accident

A forklift operator died after being wedged between a lorry door and his forklift last Thursday.

The 62-year-old Singaporean, who worked for DNKH Logistics at 42D Penjuru Road, was operating the forklift when he stopped next to a lorry.

While remaining in the forklift, he tried to open the lorry's door. But the forklift suddenly reversed, and the man became caught between the lorry door and forklift.

A spokesman for the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they received a call for assistance at the complex around 2.15pm. The unconscious man was taken by an SCDF ambulance to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital where he died from his injuries.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said DNKH Logistics was both the occupier and employer, and had obtained prior approval to operate during the circuit breaker period.

MOM and the police are investigating the incident, while all forklift operations have been suspended at the site.

Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao reported that the man is believed to have worked as a forklift operator for more than 20 years. DNKH Logistics did not respond to queries by press time.

According to safe work procedures for forklift operations, operators have to engage the parking brake and switch off the engine of the vehicle once it is parked.

Operators must also stay within the forklift cage with seat belts fastened until the engine is switched off.

The Workplace Safety and Health Council has issued a reminder to industry players to implement the necessary risk controls to protect workers, and to adhere to these safety guidelines.

There have been at least 16 workplace fatalities this year, two of them Singaporeans.

Last year, workplace fatality rates fell to an all-time low of 1.1 for every 100,000 workers, with 39 deaths recorded.