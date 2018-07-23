Form connections to cut your job re-entry period

Last month's labour statistics showed that first quarter retrenchments were at a five-year low, but some groups continue to struggle in the job market.

The Manpower Ministry's data showed that 2,320 workers were laid off in the first three months of this year, a drop from 4,000 in the same quarter last year.

Landing a job after you have been laid off may be tough.

The Straits Times reported last month that the re-entry rate for residents in the first quarter was 61 per cent, down from 64 per cent in the same quarter last year.

Re-entry refers to the share of residents who were axed in the third quarter of last year and found work within six months.

However, some groups saw below-average re-entry rates.

They include professionals, managers, executives and technicians, and those who are 50 and older.

Having connections may go some way to ease the pain of losing your job and shorten the period of re-entry.

Harvard psychology professor, Dr Robert Putnam, said to make connections - or social capital as he calls it - by bonding or bridging.

Bonding draws people of similar backgrounds together, deepening your network.

Bridging brings together people of different backgrounds, widening your network.

Job security is not a given in today's changing marketplace. Connecting with your personal contacts after a retrenchment is never too late.

But building networks during employment could mitigate a long job re-entry period.

Here is when and how to bond and bridge for the long term.

WHEN TO BOND

Joining the company's football team, lunching with colleagues (instead of eating at your desk) or leaving notes of gratitude on someone's desk - such actions set the foundation for long-term trust.

In fact, networking is often more powerful when it is cumulative. Stay in touch with trusted colleagues outside of office hours too, meeting them over the weekend for tea, for instance.

Congratulate them on work anniversaries via channels such as LinkedIn.

These actions solidify the rapport that you need post-retrenchment: Former colleagues can be your eyes and ears to job opportunities they may know of from their own contacts.

WHEN TO BRIDGE

Bridging, which widens your circles, can be done through meet-and-mingle sessions, or you can use social media to bridge the gaps in your network.

For example, if you are active on Facebook, be there with a mind to network, not just browse.

Scan the posts you receive on your wall to reach out to possible contacts on the things that interest them.

This is especially helpful to cultivate those who are on the periphery of your network.

Do not wait for a professional organisation to dictate the rules of networking - create your own.

Let it revolve around any activity of common interest.

Silicon Valley investor Greg Gretsch, for example, uses his love of cycling as a way to meet others to work with.

Making connections should just not be one sided. You should provide something of value to the contacts in your circle too.

For instance, volunteer in their pet projects. This allows you to experience another work sector, develop new skills and, possibly, take on a leadership role as a trial.

All said, note the difference between being consistent in following up after the first "hello, good to meet you" effort, and being pushy.

Calling or texting a contact every other week borders on badgering, and you do not want to burn the bridge after you have taken the trouble to build it.

This article was contributed by Right Management (www.rightmanagement.sg), the global career experts within US-listed HR consulting firm, ManpowerGroup.