Former chiropractor jailed for insurance fraud

A chiropractor was yesterday sentenced to eight months in jail for insurance fraud.

Charles Loo Boon Ann, 30, director of Chiropractic Focus Group, had conspired with two co-accused - Manulife insurance agents Priscilla Tien Ling, 27, and Mike Chew Jun Yong, 36.

In 2017, Loo referred patients seeking treatment at his clinic for pre-existing medical conditions to the agents. They would then sell Manulife personal accident policies to the patients, who would return to Loo's clinic to claim the cost of the treatment against the insurance policies. The insurance policies did not cover pre-existing medical conditions.

Loo would provide reports stating the patients had sought treatment for injuries sustained after the inception date of the insurance policy.

In February 2017, a patient visited the clinic for discomfort and pain she was experiencing in her back.

When she returned to the clinic about a month later, Loo advised her to sign up for a $2,000 treatment package, but she said it was expensive. He told her she could sign up for an insurance policy and claim the cost of the treatment.

Tien later sold her an insurance policy and submitted a claim in July 2017, stating that the patient had slipped while in the kitchen in May 2017 and suffered lower back pain and stiffness from the fall. The inception date of her policy was April 28, 2017.

Loo prepared a report and dated it June 17, 2017, containing details of the injury. Manulife eventually paid the patient $1,000 for the claim.

In April 2017, a couple visited the clinic. Loo told the husband he could treat his back pain, and he told the wife that one of her legs was longer than the other and that she had poor posture.

Loo recommended treatment packages to them, and told them they could buy an insurance policy to cover the cost of treatment. The couple signed for a package costing $4,800 and a $510 physiotherapy session. They were paid $500 each.

It was not stated in court documents how the scam was exposed.

Loo was convicted of six charges of cheating, with 11 other similar charges taken into consideration.