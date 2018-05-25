Former lawyer Anita Fam is new president of NCSS board

Full-time volunteer and former lawyer Anita Fam has been appointed the new president of the National Council of Social Service (NCSS) board, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said in a statement yesterday.

Ms Fam, currently the elected vice-president of the board, will take over from current president, Mr Hsieh Fu Hua, when he completes his term on July 31. Ms Chan Chia Lin, director of private investment firm Holywell, will take over as vice-president, while Mr Phillip Tan, chief financial officer of Citystate Capital Asia, will reprise his role as chairman of Community Chest.

The appointments were made by Social and Family Development Minister Desmond Lee and will be effective for a two-year term starting Aug 1.

MSF said Ms Fam, Ms Chan and Mr Tan are key members of the current NCSS board and have extensive experience in the social service sector.

