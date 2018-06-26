Former Miss Universe Singapore organiser dies of pancreatic cancer

Mr Errol Pang, who, according to his daughter, was like a father to the pageant contestants.

He became a single father to his three children after his divorce. And with his warm nature, Mr Errol Pang was like a father to many others.

The owner of local events company Derrol Stepenny Promotions (DSP), which held the licence to organise beauty pageant Miss Universe Singapore (MUS) until 2014, died at 76 yesterday morning. He had been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer in April.

His daughter, Mrs Penelope Laird, 48, who is DSP's director, told The New Paper over the phone yesterday: "He was like a father to the (MUS) contestants.

"He would be so happy for them when they rose to fame or (found) success and he was happy to have given them a platform to succeed.

"He never asked for anything in return."

Mr Pang first experienced stomach pains in April, while rehearsing a traditional father-daughter dance for Mrs Laird's then upcoming wedding.

She said: "He was always active and healthy. He told me only a week before the wedding about some pain in his stomach and that he was not feeling well.

"He did not suspect anything then..."

The diagnosis came just days before Mrs Laird's celebration in Hawaii, and he never made it to the ceremony.

He kept the bad news from her, telling her only that he was ill.

Mrs Laird said: "My whole family knew about the diagnosis, but he wanted to keep it from me because he knew I would be affected.

"That was really the love of a father."

Miss Universe Singapore Organisation B.V. acquired the franchise for MUS in 2015. TNP has been a co-organiser of MUS since 2016.

Miss Nuraliza Osman, who won the MUS title in 2002 and is Miss Universe Singapore Organisation B.V.'s national director, told TNP: "Errol was a soft-spoken man with a kind and gentle nature who always wanted the best for his winners."

Full-time model Rathi Menon, 27, who won MUS in 2014, told TNP: "Right after I won the pageant, Errol told me that I would do great for the international competition.

"He always gave me words of encouragement and moral support."